VoteCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $29,073.29 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $29,073.29 and $1.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00477514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00109989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00086278 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002849 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002259 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 85,489,125 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

