W Green Pay 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,628.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $575,695.78 and $2,628.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.02601524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00194466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,419,997 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.