W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. W W Grainger comprises about 5.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $170,232,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.62.

Shares of GWW traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.69. 460,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,109. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.73 and its 200-day moving average is $306.17.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

