Wagerr Reaches Market Cap of $4.01 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004858 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,011,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,631,560 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

