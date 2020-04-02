Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,888,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

