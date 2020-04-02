Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.79 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

