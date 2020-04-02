Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises about 11.1% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,257.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NYSE ET traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,445,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.37%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

