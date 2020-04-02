Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,525 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 2.8% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,878,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

