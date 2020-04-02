Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 111,715 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 5.6% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of WMB traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 23,676,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,196,047. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.