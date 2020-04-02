Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for 1.2% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,504,000 after buying an additional 83,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,490. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

