Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 8.7% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 13,224,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,015,066. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

