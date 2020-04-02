Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. 9,693,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,902,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

