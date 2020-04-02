Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. 9,693,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,902,086. The company has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

