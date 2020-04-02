Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $153.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.65.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 9,693,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,902,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.