Wanchain (WAN) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $887,133.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005620 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

