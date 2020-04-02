Warwick Evans Purchases 33,561 Shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Stock

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Warwick Evans purchased 33,561 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,003.53 ($21,279.10).

ASX NCC traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching A$0.79 ($0.56). 29,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.85 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of A$1.23 ($0.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.34.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Naos Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

About Naos Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

