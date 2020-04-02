Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $190.63.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,607. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $254.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.50.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Waters by 278.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 48,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.