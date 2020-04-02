Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60.

Watsco has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.