Waves (WAVES) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Waves has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $97.98 million and $74.48 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00014113 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,562,292 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kuna, COSS, Exmo, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Coinrail, OKEx, Liqui, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinbe, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Tidex, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

