Wavesbet (WBET) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $81,632.23 and approximately $27,088.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00604062 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000434 BTC.

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

