Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Sell at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.00. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $166.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock worth $24,728,376. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $37,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $27,756,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

