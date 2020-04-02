WD-40 (WDFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

3/28/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

3/27/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

2/28/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

WD-40 stock opened at $188.50 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $23,817,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $3,314,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.