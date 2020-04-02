WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.74-4.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.74-$4.83 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $188.50 on Thursday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

