Wedbush Comments on Aravive Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aravive in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

ARAV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aravive from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $9,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 463,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

