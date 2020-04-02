Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) recently:

4/2/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

2/21/2020 – Anika Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Shares of ANIK traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71.

Get Anika Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.