Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD):

4/1/2020 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

3/26/2020 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

3/24/2020 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

2/11/2020 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

