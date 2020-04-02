Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CommVault Systems (CVLT)

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2020 – CommVault Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – CommVault Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/12/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

3/7/2020 – CommVault Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – CommVault Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.97. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $65.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,091,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 62,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

