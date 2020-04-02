Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from to .

3/18/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

3/2/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.60. 457,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,843. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

