Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Salzgitter (SZG)

3/30/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Salzgitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €10.10 ($11.74) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €12.50 ($14.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:SZG opened at €10.60 ($12.33) on Thursday. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a one year high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $584.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.32.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

