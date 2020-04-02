Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Community Banks (UCBI)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

3/12/2020 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

3/11/2020 – United Community Banks had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.50.

3/4/2020 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

2/10/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Get United Community Banks Inc alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 118,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,134,000 after purchasing an additional 240,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.