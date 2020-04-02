Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Bancshares (HOMB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Home Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

3/17/2020 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/3/2020 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

2/4/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $16,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

