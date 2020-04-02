Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) recently:

3/24/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

3/19/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

3/13/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/12/2020 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

