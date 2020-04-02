Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tivity Health (TVTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Tivity Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Tivity Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/21/2020 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

2/21/2020 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/14/2020 – Tivity Health is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TVTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. Tivity Health Inc has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $304.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Also, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

