Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – First Defiance Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

3/24/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

3/12/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2020 – First Defiance Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – First Defiance Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – First Defiance Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

2/5/2020 – First Defiance Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 139,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,733. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $555.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,026 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

