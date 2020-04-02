Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) recently:

4/1/2020 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($140.70) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – SAP was given a new €137.00 ($159.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – SAP was given a new €109.00 ($126.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – SAP was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($156.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – SAP was given a new €118.00 ($137.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – SAP was given a new €129.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – SAP was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – SAP was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($156.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAP opened at €98.10 ($114.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion and a PE ratio of 35.29. SAP SE has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12-month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.25.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.