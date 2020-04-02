Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA):

4/2/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/15/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/26/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

2/26/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It's lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It's second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It's third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. "

2/26/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $555.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after acquiring an additional 307,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 291,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

