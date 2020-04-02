Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

4/2/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

3/18/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

3/10/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

3/3/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – U.S. Auto Parts Network was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,807. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 103.94%. The company had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

