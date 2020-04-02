Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UFP Technologies (UFPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT):

3/30/2020 – UFP Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2020 – UFP Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

3/19/2020 – UFP Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – UFP Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – UFP Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – UFP Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $35.06 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $269.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $227,213.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 105,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

