Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.65 Million

Brokerages expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to report $423.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.68 million to $436.40 million. Wendys posted sales of $408.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wendys from to in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Wendys from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after buying an additional 150,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

