Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEN. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Wendys from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Wendys stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 10,193,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

