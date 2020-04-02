Wendys (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wendys (NASDAQ: WEN):

4/2/2020 – Wendys is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Wendys had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/31/2020 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Wendys had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Wendys had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/27/2020 – Wendys had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Wendys had its price target lowered by analysts at Longbow Research from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Wendys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Wendys is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Wendys is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Wendys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Wendys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from to .

2/26/2020 – Wendys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/25/2020 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Wendys is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Wendys Co alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 150,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.