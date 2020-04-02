Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,090 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Stephens reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of WY opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -146.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

