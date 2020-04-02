Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.