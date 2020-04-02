William Blair Comments on EVO Payments Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVO Payments in a report released on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

