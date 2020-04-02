William Blair Comments on Leidos Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

LDOS opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. Leidos has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

