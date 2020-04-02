William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.52.

Shares of MA opened at $228.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.