William Blair Reaffirms Hold Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

UA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 351,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

