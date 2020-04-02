William Hill (LON:WMH) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on William Hill from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on William Hill from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on William Hill from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.14 ($2.75).

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $595.67 million and a PE ratio of -21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.47.

In other William Hill news, insider Gordon Wilson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

