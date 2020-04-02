William P. Angrick III Purchases 45,629 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $177,496.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 114,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

