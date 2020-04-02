Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of WMB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 23,673,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,086,012. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,633,000 after purchasing an additional 938,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

